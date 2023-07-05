Russia and U.S. on verge of 'open armed conflict' - Moscow --It is time for Washington to think about its own safety, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned | 5 May 2023 | After the recent drone incident at the Kremlin, which Moscow has called a U.S.-backed attempt by Ukraine to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, the U.S. and Russia are on the verge of a shooting war with each other, a senior Russian diplomat has said. "We are working on preventing a fall of our relations with the US into the abyss of an open armed conflict," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a TV interview on Friday. "We are already on the verge of this abyss." Ryabkov described officials in Washington as "opponents" and "enemies" of Russia due to what he called Russophobic policies which are being pursued in spite of the risks. "The anger and hatred towards Russia with which Washington acts in a situation in which it frankly should think of its own safety, is inexplicable," he said.