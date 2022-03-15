Russia Announces Sanctions Against Biden, Blinken, Other Top Officials | 15 March 2022 | Russia has announced sanctions against Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a list of other top-ranking U.S. officials and well-known American figures in a tit-for-tat exchange with the West amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a statement Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, in response to unprecedented U.S. sanctions against Russia, a list of Americans will be "included in the Russian 'stop list' on a reciprocal basis as of March 15 of this year," according to the statement translated by Interfax. The list of Americans also includes Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, CIA Director William Burns, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power, and others.