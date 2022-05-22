Russia bans 963 Americans | 21 May 2022 | The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday published a list of US nationals permanently banned from entering the country. The blacklist contains 963 individuals accused of anti-Russian activities. "In response to the continuously imposed anti-Russian sanctions from the US and incoming requests about the exact composition of our national 'stop list,' the Russian Foreign Ministry has published a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering Russia," the ministry said in a statement. any new names have been added to the list in the three months since Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine, causing a downward spiral in relations with Washington. The individuals include Joe Biden, his son Hunter, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Kamala Harris.