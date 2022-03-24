Russia blocks Google News --Roskomnadzor accused Google News of spreading 'fake news' about Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine | 23 March 2022 | Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked access to the Google News internet service, saying that it provided access to materials containing "unreliable" information about Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. Google News is the latest in a growing list of news media services which have been blocked in Russia since February 24, when Moscow launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine. According to Roskomnadzor's statement, access to Google News was restricted following a decision by the Prosecutor General's Office... Roskomnadzor noted in its statement that, according to a new Russian law, the public dissemination of "knowingly false" information about the actions of the Russian army was a criminal offense.