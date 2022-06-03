Russia claims Ukraine destroying evidence of US-funded bioweapons program --Russia's Defense Ministry says Kiev ordered scientists to destroy samples of plague, anthrax, and other lethal pathogens | 6 March 2022 | As Russian troops entered Ukraine, the government in Kiev ordered the "emergency destruction" of pathogens including plague and anthrax at US-funded laboratories near the Russian border, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow claimed on Sunday. Earlier rumors that the Russian military was targeting US-run biolabs were written off as conspiracy theories, but the ministry has promised to back up its claims with documents. "We have received documentation from employees of Ukrainian biolaboratories on the emergency destruction on February 24 of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases," read a statement from the ministry. The statement accused the "Kiev regime" of conducting an "emergency cleansing" to hide evidence of the supposed biological weapons program, which the ministry claimed was funded by the US, and involved the production of "biological weapons components" at at least two laboratories in the cities of Poltava and Kharkov, both of which have seen intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent days.