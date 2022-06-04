Russia claims Ukraine may execute Crimean POWs --Ombudsman received a list of Crimean officers branded as "unexchangeable" by Ukrainian authorities | 5 April 2022 | Russia's human rights ombudsman has pledged to investigate information that some Crimean officers, held captive in Ukraine, have been allegedly designated by the Kiev authorities as “unexchangeable” and could even be subject to execution. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Tatiana Moskalkova confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had earlier conducted an exchange of prisoners in the "86 to 86 format." She also said she was given a list of some Crimean officers, whom Ukrainian authorities allegedly would not allow to be exchanged, and who, she fears, may face execution.