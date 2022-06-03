Russia: Countries Allowing Ukraine to Use Their Airfields 'May Be Regarded' as Entering Conflict | 6 March 2022 | Russia's Defense Ministry on Sunday warned that any country that offers the use of its airfields to Ukraine's military for attacks on Russian assets could be considered as having entered the conflict. "The use of the airfield networks of these countries to base Ukrainian military aircraft and their subsequent use against the Russian armed forces may be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the Interfax news agency on Sunday evening local time. Konashenkov said Russian officials are aware of "Ukrainian combat plans which earlier flew to Romania and other neighboring countries," without elaborating. Since the conflict started on Feb. 24, the United States, its NATO allies, and other European nations have flooded Ukraine with missiles, anti-tank missiles, ammunition, weapons, and other supplies. There have also been reports claiming that European and NATO countries are working to sent fighter jets to Ukraine.