Russia denies striking Poland with missiles --Moscow insists a reported explosion near the Ukrainian border is not related to its military operation | 15 Nov 2022 | Russia has not carried out any strikes against targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border, the defense ministry in Moscow said on Tuesday, following reports of a missile striking the village of Przewodow and killing two civilians. Some Western media outlets and politicians have claimed that Russia is responsible for the incident. However, no evidence has been provided to support such assertions. Missile fragments, photos of which were published by Polish media outlets on the scene, "have nothing to do with Russian weapons," the Russian Defense Ministry said. Statements by the Polish media and officials about the alleged "Russian" missiles falling in the area of the village of Przewodow are "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation," the Russian military added.