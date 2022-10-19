Russia Destroys Satellite Uplink Station outside Odessa, Ukraine - all NATO Gear inside | 18 Oct 2022 | Russia has destroyed the Satellite Uplink Earth-station of the communications center of Ukraine. To destroy it, a special operation was organized by the Russian Army. After first pinpointing its location, it was hit using high-precision weapons. The destruction of this Earth station -- at least for the time being -- has totally shut down Ukraine's secure government communications network, and has stopped the flow of NATO intelligence to Ukraine's government distribution network. Military planners are no longer able to get real-time intelligence via space satellite communications with NATO... "In the area of ​​Palievka settlement, Odessa region, the communications space station of the Government Communications Center of Ukraine was destroyed," the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said during a routine briefing.