Oh dear. Vaccine pimps Gates and Fauci aren't going to like this one bit: Russia is developing world's first Covid-19 antidote, preclinical studies show drug effectiveness of more than 99% | 30 Dec 2020 | Russia's Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) has announced the development of a drug to fight against Covid-19, which would become the world's first direct-acting antiviral antidote if clinical trials are successful. According to Veronika Skvortsova, the head of FMBA, studies thus far have shown it is more than 99% effective. "This is the first etiotropic drug that directly affects the virus. In fact, this is an antidote for coronavirus infection," she informed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday, noting that preclinical studies have been completed, which have shown the remedy to be "completely safe" and "highly efficient." Etiotropic means that the treatment is directed against the cause of a disease... The FMBA is also working on a separate drug for the treatment of the most complex coronavirus cases, which suppresses and prevents a physiological reaction called 'hypercytokinemia'. Also known as a 'cytokine storm', it is an immune response that leads to body tissue damage, and is thought by some to be causing Covid-19 deaths.