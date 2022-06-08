Russia eliminates dozens of foreign fighters in Ukraine --More than 80 mercenaries from Zelensky’s International Legion and 470 Ukrainian personnel have been taken out, Moscow said | 6 Aug 2022 | Dozens of foreign fighters from Ukraine’s ‘International Legion’ have been killed by an airstrike in southeastern Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday. Providing a daily update on the progress of the military operation, Konashenkov revealed "a high-precision strike" was conducted by the Russian Air Force on a stronghold of the International Legion in the village of Vyvodovo in Dnepropetrovsk Region. As a result, "More than 80 foreign mercenaries and 11 units of special equipment were destroyed," the military spokesman said.