Russia to evacuate citizens from Europe --Moscow is working to bring back Russian nationals that are stuck in Europe due to flight restrictions | 28 Feb 2022 | The Russian government has announced it is working on a plan to evacuate its citizens from Europe, after an array of European countries closed their airspace to all Russian airlines amid Moscow's military conflict with Kiev. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency and Federal Tourism Agency revealed on Sunday that they were working with the Russian Foreign Ministry to evacuate Russians from European nations as they continue to impose sanctions on Russia, cutting off Russian aircraft from their airspaces.