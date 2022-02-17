Russia expels deputy US ambassador --The US is considering its response after Moscow showed senior diplomat Bart Gorman the door | 17 Feb 2022 | Russia has expelled a top diplomat serving in the US Embassy in Moscow, both RIA Novosti and TASS reported on Thursday, citing the American mission. Bart Gorman, who has been serving as deputy ambassador, was asked to leave the country, they claimed. The embassy told the news agencies that Washington is considering a similar response. Gorman is a career US diplomat specialising in security, according to his bio. He previously served as the deputy assistant secretary and assistant director for Threat Investigations and Analysis (TIA) in the department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security.