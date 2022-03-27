Russia investigates alleged footage of Ukrainian troops torturing POWs --Unverified graphic footage purports to show Ukrainian servicemen shooting Russians at point-blank range | 27 March 2022 | Russia has launched a probe after graphic video emerged online, purporting to show the torture of prisoners of war at the hands of Ukrainian servicemen. "The video circulating online shows captured soldiers being shot in the legs with medical assistance," the country's Investigative Committee said in a statement on Sunday. The head of the body, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered "investigators to establish all the circumstances of the incident, collect and record evidence and identify all the persons involved in it to subsequently bring them to justice." While it was not immediately clear where or when the disturbing videos were shot, some reports indicate the incident unfolded at a military compound located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkov, which is used by "nationalist" units, the committee added.