Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities --The strikes have disrupted Kiev's production of ammunition and weaponry, according to the Russian Defense Ministry | 1 May 2023 | The Russian military has launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine's military industry, disrupting production of weaponry and munitions, the Defense Ministry said on Monday. "...[T]he Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group missile attack with long-range precision weapons, air- and sea-based, on the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said during its daily media briefing, adding "all assigned targets were hit." While the Russian military did not specify which locations had been targeted exactly, Ukrainian media reported strikes in Kiev, Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The latter has apparently experienced the worst, with a massive explosion reported on the outskirts of the city of Pavlograd.