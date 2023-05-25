Russia Maintains Control Over Nukes Stationed in Belarus - Defense Minister | 25 May 2023 | The control over the decision to use nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus will be carried out by Russia, the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said. "I would like to note that the whole range of events is organized strictly in accordance with existing international obligations and does not violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Shoigu stressed. The decision of Russia and Belarus on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere was made in the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of the two countries, Defense Minister added. "In the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision has been made on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere," Shoigu said at a meeting of CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.