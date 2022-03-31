Russia makes new allegations about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine --Kiev had plans to use pathogens developed in Pentagon-funded biolabs to attack the Donbass and Russia, Moscow says | 30 March 2022 | Documents and other evidence from US-funded laboratories in Ukraine suggest that Kiev was planning to use drones to deploy pathogens against the Donbass, as well as Russia itself, Moscow claimed on Wednesday. The Defense Ministry also alleged that it has identified specific US officials involved in the development of bioweapons in the East European country. No direct evidence was provided to back up the assertion. Of particular interest to Russian investigators are "documents testifying to the plans of the Kiev regime to use unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying and spraying deadly substances," military spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov outlined during a briefing.