Russia moves to withdraw from WTO, WHO --Proposals for ending membership in the international organizations have been sent to the parliament | 17 May 2022 | Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, is planning to discuss the potential withdrawal of the country from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), according to Pyotr Tolstoy, the vice speaker of the parliament. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a list of such agreements to the State Duma, and together with the Federation Council [upper house of parliament] we are planning to evaluate them and then propose to withdraw from them," Tolstoy said on Tuesday. The vice speaker said that Russia had already canceled its membership in the Council of Europe, and that leaving the WTO and WHO is next. [The WHO and WTO are tyrannical cesspools of the globalists. Putin is smart to get withdraw from them.]