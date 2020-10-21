Russia offers one-year freeze on nuclear arsenal if New START extended | 20 Oct 2020 | Moscow is ready to offer Washington a mutual one-year freeze on both sides' nuclear arsenals, if New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is prolonged for the same period of time, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. "Russia offers to prolong New START for one year, and it is ready to take on the political obligation along with the USA to freeze the amount of its nuclear warheads for that period. This position can be implemented strictly on the understanding that the freezing of the warheads will not be accompanied by any additional demands from the side of the US," the ministry noted.