Russia offers Ukrainian stronghold chance to surrender --Moscow promises to spare the lives of "nationalist militants" and "foreign mercenaries" in Mariupol | 16 April 2022 | The Russian Defense Ministry has called on the remaining Ukrainian forces, besieged at a steel plant in the coastal city of Mariupol, to lay down their arms, offering guarantees of life and safety, if they accept the proposal and halt all hostilities starting Sunday morning. "Considering the catastrophic situation at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities and lay down their arms starting 6am Moscow time on April 17, 2022," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a late-night announcement on Saturday. "All who lay down their weapons are guaranteed the preservation of life," the ministry stated.