Russia places Pacific fleet on 'high alert' | 14 April 2023 | Russia has switched its Pacific Navy fleet to full combat readiness mode as part of a surprise check, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said. He explained that drills would be held aimed at preventing enemy forces from landing on Sakhalin Island and the southern coast of the Kuril Islands. Addressing Russia's top brass on Friday, Shoigu said that the "Pacific Fleet was put on high alert at full strength" at 9am local time that same day. He added that the exercise's objective is to enhance the "armed forces' ability to repel aggression by a potential adversary from the ocean and sea." According to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, special emphasis is being placed on ensuring the strategic nuclear submarines' combat readiness... The Russian Air Force is taking part in the maneuvers alongside the Navy.