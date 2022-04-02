Russia reacts to new US troop buildup in Europe --America's decision to deploy 3,000 soldiers shows it is pumping up tension in Europe, Moscow claimed | 3 Feb 2022 | America's decision to deploy approximately 3,000 soldiers to Romania, Poland, and Germany is proof that Moscow is right to be concerned about Russia's security, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Speaking to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson was reacting to an earlier announcement by US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby, who announced that Joe Biden had approved a decision to send thousands of American troops to Europe in response to "Russia's continuing build-up of forces on its western border with Ukraine and in Belarus." "US de facto is continuing to pump up tension in Europe," Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov added that the deployments are "the best proof that we, as Russia, have an obvious reason to be worried."