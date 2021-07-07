Russia is ready to respond 'harshly and decisively' to any future US power plays, country's foreign minister Lavrov warns Washington | 6 July 2021 | Moscow's most senior diplomat has said that his country will not allow the US to dictate negotiations and relations from an unequal position of power, insisting that it would view any such attempts as an escalation of hostilities. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has made it clear, including publicly, that achieving results is only possible through finding a mutually acceptable balance of interests on a strictly equal basis." Despite constructive talks between Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva last month, Lavrov said that Washington's officials had made a return to "lecturing" the Kremlin.