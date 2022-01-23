Russia Responds to UK's 'Very Dangerous' Coup Allegations | 23 Jan 2022 | Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday dismissed claims from the United Kingdom that Moscow wanted to install a pro-Russia leader in Kyiv while it considers whether to invade the beleaguered Eastern European nation. "We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," the UK statement, published Saturday, began... The UK did not provide evidence for its claim. Over the weekend, Russian officials said the UK's Foreign Office should stop publishing "nonsense" and "disinformation." "We strongly urge London to stop foolish rhetorical provocations, which are very dangerous in the current overheated situation, and contribute to the real diplomatic efforts to ensure reliable guarantees for European security," the statement issued by the Russian Embassy in the UK said. Murayev, meanwhile, responded to the UK's statement by dismissing the claim. "This morning I already read in all the news publications this conspiracy theory: absolutely unproven, absolutely unfounded," Murayev told Reuters on Sunday, adding he was considering legal action.