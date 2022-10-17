Russia says 11 killed in shooting at military base in Belgorod | 16 Oct 2022 | Gunmen have opened fire at a Russian military training ground near Ukraine, killing at least 11 people and wounding 15 others, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence. The ministry said the "terrorist" attack took place on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine. It said the two assailants -- nationals from an unspecified former Soviet republic -- fired on volunteer soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire. The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said no local residents were among those killed or wounded.