Russia says it won't invade Ukraine | 12 Nov 2021 | The Kremlin has strongly denied suggestions that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, after reports emerged that officials from the US had warned their counterparts in Europe that Moscow is considering a "military operation." Speaking to the press on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the suggestion as groundless. "This is not the first publication and not the first statement by the US that they are concerned about the movement of our armed forces in Russia," he said. "We have repeatedly said that the movement of our armed forces on our own territory should be of no concern to anyone. Russia poses no threat to anyone."