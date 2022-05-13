Russia set to reap largest-ever wheat harvest --This year's production is set to total 87 million tons, according to President Putin | 12 May 2022 | Russia is expecting a bumper crop this year, including a record wheat harvest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, citing preliminary data. "A good harvest is expected this year. According to experts - of course, these are preliminary estimates - grain harvest can reach 130 million tons, including 87 million tons of wheat," Putin said, noting "this can become a record [wheat harvest] in the entire history of Russia." ...Putin said that a number of countries are facing the threat of famine, pointing out that the blame for that lies entirely on "the Western elites."