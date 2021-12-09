Russia shares America's grief over 9/11 attacks and is ready to partner with Washington to fight terror, Moscow's ambassador says | 12 Sept 2021 | The Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov sent a message to those attending a memorial event for the victims of 9/11 at the Tear of Grief memorial, adding that sorrow over the tragic loss of life is shared by both nations. Numerous memorial events have been held over the weekend marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 dead and spurred the military effort in Afghanistan, which only recently came to an end. On Sunday, an event was held in New Jersey at the Tear of Grief monument, which was created by Russian sculptor Zurab Tsereteli. First responders from the area and New York attended, as well as Russian Consulate General employees from New York, and numerous others. Antonov shared a message with those attending, saying Russia has felt "solidarity" with US grief over that day for the last 20 years. "Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to call his American colleague, George W. Bush, after those terrorist attacks," the ambassador said, noting that among the victims of 9/11, some were "Russians and immigrants from the former USSR."