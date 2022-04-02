Russia slams US false flag claim --The allegations are reminiscent of fake claims in 2003 that Iraq had biological weapons, Moscow's Washington embassy says | 4 Feb 2022 | America's accusation that Moscow is planning to stage a false flag incident in Ukraine is reminiscent of the US bogus claims that Iraq was in possession of weapons of mass destruction in 2003, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Friday. Writing on Facebook, a statement from the diplomats called the suggestions "creative," and "typical" of the US. On Thursday, the Pentagon claimed the US had received information that Moscow is planning to stage "a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces" against "Russian sovereign territory" or "Russian-speaking people," as a pretext for invasion. However, according to Russian diplomats in Washington, this accusation is a complete lie and is a fabrication on the same level as America's claims before it invaded Iraq in 2003. "This is typical of the United States. The international community remembers the forgeries the USA used for their military interventions around the world, including the well-known vial of Colin Powell," the embassy statement said. [Exactly. Remember, for example, the "poison gas attacks" blamed on Syria's Bashar al-Assad, when in reality they were carried out by the NATO-backed White Helmets?]