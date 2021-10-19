Russia to suspend direct diplomatic ties with NATO from November with US-led bloc's Moscow mission ordered to close - FM Lavrov | 18 Oct 2021 | Moscow has announced that it will completely suspend the operations of its mission to NATO, two weeks after the US-led bloc expelled eight Russian diplomats for alleged "undisclosed espionage" at its Brussels headquarters. Speaking on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also revealed that the NATO information bureau in Moscow will be forced to shut down as part of retaliatory measures. Earlier this month, NATO officials decided to slash the size of the permanent Russian delegation to the bloc, revoking the credentials of eight envoys, in response to what it called "suspected malign Russian activities."