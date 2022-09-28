Russia tells EU to treat U.S. as pipeline sabotage suspect --Undersea infrastructure bringing Russian gas directly to Germany was damaged in what many believe to be a clandestine attack | 28 Sept 2022 | Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has asked who the EU intends to punish with the "strongest possible response" for damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The diplomat said Poland's former foreign minister has already identified the US as the party behind the apparent sabotage. Radoslaw Sikorski is well connected to Washington elites through his employment at various think tanks. The two Nord Stream pipelines were seriously damaged this week in what is suspected to have been a deliberate attack. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called the incident "sabotage action" and warned "any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response." On Wednesday, Zakharova asked who exactly the warning would apply to. "I don't get it. MEP Sikorski thanked the US for what had happened, so whom is Ursula 'threatening' there?" she wrote on social media. Zakharova was referring to the reaction to the incident by Sikorski, now an EU lawmaker, who posted a photo of the site where the explosions occurred on Twitter with the words: "Thank you, USA." He described the incident as a "special maintenance operation."