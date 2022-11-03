Russia Tells the US: 'We Have Found Your Biological Weapons' | 9 March 2022 | The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, told the United States on Wednesday, "We have found your biological weapons!" "There was statement made by the Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, leave no doubt, will not give Washington to be silent this time. Their attempts, while spilling blood, to find biological and chemical weapons throughout the world. We have found your own products. We have found your biological material. As it turns out it was all happening in Ukraine," RT, Russia state-affiliated media reported. Russia accused the U.S. of violations of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention and covering it up.