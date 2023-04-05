Russia warns of 'retaliation' for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin --Authorities have accused Kiev of targeting Putin's residence with drones | 3 May 2023 | Russia reserves the right to retaliate "anywhere and anytime it deems necessary" in response to the drone attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, the Kremlin has said. Officials claimed two Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the Kremlin early on Wednesday morning, but the raid was thwarted. The president was not hurt in the "terrorist attack," and the Kremlin complex did not suffer any damage, Putin's office said. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that the Russian leader was not in the Kremlin when the raid happened. He added that Putin was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday.