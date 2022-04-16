Russia warns US to stop arming Ukraine | 15 April 2022 | Russia this week sent a formal diplomatic note to the United States warning that U.S. and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine were "adding fuel" to the conflict there and could bring "unpredictable consequences." The diplomatic démarche, a copy of which was reviewed by The Washington Post, came as Joe Biden approved a dramatic expansion in the scope of weapons being provided to Ukraine, an $800 million package including 155 mm Howitzers -- a serious upgrade in long-range artillery to match Russian systems -- coastal defense drones and armored vehicles, as well as additional portable anti-air and antitank weapons and millions of rounds of ammunition. The United States has also facilitated the shipment to Ukraine of long-range air defense systems...