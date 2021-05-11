Russian analyst who was source for Steele dossier arrested in Durham probe | 4 Nov 2021 | A Russian analyst who served as a source for a dossier of unverified accusations against former President Donald Trump was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI about how he gathered the information. Igor Danchenko worked with former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the unproven claims about Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. He is charged with five counts of lying to the FBI as part of special counsel John Durham's probe. If convicted on all five counts, Mr. Danchenko could face up to five years in prison and a $25,000 fine for each charge.