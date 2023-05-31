Russian Forces Destroy Last Ukrainian Warship | 31 May 2023 | The Russian forces have destroyed the last Ukrainian warship in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "On May 29, as a result of a strike by a high-precision weapon of the Russian aerospace forces at...the port of Odessa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuri Olefirenko, was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. The Yuri Olefirenko warship is classified as a landing craft that were built in the 1960s and 1970s in Poland for the USSR Navy. The ship was commissioned in 1971. In the meantime, the most fierce fighting is ongoing in the area of Avdeevka in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 200 soldiers here over the past day. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in May alone, Ukrainian troops lost more than 16,000 servicemen, as well as over 20 planes and helicopters, 466 drones, four hundred tanks and other armored vehicles, 238 field artillery guns and mortars.