Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Out Biden Administration for Persecution and Violating Human Rights of Trump Supporters | 18 Feb 2021 | Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently railed against Biden administration hypocrisy of criticizing the Russian Federation's handling of Kremlin antagonist Alexei Navalny, while persecuting and violating the human rights of Trump supporters. Zakharova described an "ongoing persecution campaign" taking place "against anybody at all who does not agree with the results of the latest presidential election." She also mentioned Biden minions calling American patriots 'domestic terrorists'. "The FBI has reportedly opened more than 400 criminal cases and applied for more than 500 search warrants and subpoenas for suspects; it has also brought charges against and detained around 200 people...Moreover, people who have not even been officially charged are losing their jobs; they are being banned from social media and publicly ostracised."