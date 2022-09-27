Russian Gas Pipelines to Germany Blown Up | 27 Sept 2022 | On Monday night, the pressure in Nord Stream 2, the undersea gas line connecting Russia and Germany, plummeted and began leaking gas bubbles into the Baltic sea near the Danish island of Bornholm. Less than an hour ago reports of pressure drops in BOTH Nord Stream lines 1 & 2! The photo above was taken by military helicopter over one of the rupture sites, showing gas bubbling to the surface of the sea. The Baltic Sea pipeline which had never been put into operation seems to have been DESTROYED. The leak was noticed for the first time, Monday night (European time). A spokeswoman for the gas network operator, GASCADE, confirms that pipeline sensors registered a massive drop in pressure in the pipeline, and sounded alarms. According to the Nordstream 2 operators, the pressure dropped from 105 bars to 7 bars. German media is reporting that a leak in the newly built pipeline is most likely the result of sabotage. [Looks like the Great Reset dirt-bags are accelerating their time frame. Ironically, these are the same "people" who allegedly worship the environment and made climate change the centerpiece of their agenda. By the way, Karine Jean-Pierre: that would be Nord Stream, not Nordstrom. --LRP]