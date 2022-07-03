Russian Ministry of Defense Accuses Ukraine of Planing Nuclear False Flag --Accuses Ukrainian intelligence of planning to attack a small nuclear reactor and blame Russian Armed Forces | 7 March 2022 | The Russian Ministry of Defense has claimed that Ukrainian intelligence conspired with anti-Russian extremist militants to stage a false flag attack on a nuclear reactor in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov. Russia claims that fighters with the Ukrainian nationalist Azov Battalion movement worked with Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, in rigging explosives to the small reactor at the Institute of Physics and Technology (KIPT) in Kharkov. The Russian Ministry issued a statement charging, "The SBU and the militants of the Azov Battalion are planning to blow up the reactor and accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly launching a missile attack on the experimental nuclear facility." The Ministry further warned that such an attack would result in significant radioactive contamination of the area.