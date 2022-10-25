Russian Ministry of Defense and Intelligence Bureau (FSB) Shouting From Rooftops: Ukraine to Detonate 'Dirty' Nuclear Device | 24 Oct 2022 | According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), the detonation by Ukraine of some type of radioactive device, is now imminent. Ukraine is losing its war with Russia so badly, they are preparing to cause a doomsday radiation scenario to get NATO to come into the war on the side of Ukraine. According to Russia's MoD, the following additional acts will also be undertaken by Ukraine: Kakhovka Dam and Dnipro Dam will be blown up; a dirty nuclear bomb or tactical nuclear weapon will be detonated in Kherson; and all six Reactor units at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant will be blown up. If one or both these dams are blown up by Ukraine (or anyone else), they will release an unimaginable torrent of water, which will flood and destroy gigantic areas of land downstream. The primary area that will be wrecked by such a release of water will be Kherson, one of the four Oblasts (states) that recently voted to leave Ukraine and become part of Russia.