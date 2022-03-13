Russian MoD: Up to 180 Foreign Mercenaries Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Training Centres | 13 March 2022 | Moscow has repeatedly warned foreign countries against allowing their citizens to travel to Ukraine in order to take part in the hostilities there. The Kremlin has stated that anyone firing at Russian troops carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine will be considered a valid target. Up to 180 foreign mercenaries were killed in precision strikes carried out by Russia against Ukrainian training centres located at the Yavorovsky military compound and near the settlement of Starichi, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has stated. He elaborated that these centres were being used to train and organise foreign mercenaries to fight Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine, as well as to store weaponry sent to the country by foreign nations.