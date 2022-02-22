Russian parliament grants Putin right to deploy military abroad --After discussing the situation in Donbass, the Senate has authorized the president's request | 22 Feb 2022 | The upper house of Russia's parliament has granted permission for the country's military to be deployed abroad, following a request on Tuesday from President Vladimir Putin. The authorization grants Putin the right to use Russian forces abroad "in accordance with the principles and norms of international law," the Senate's resolution, released to the media, shows. The document does not impose any specific limits on the use of the military, with the number of troops, as well as "the areas of their activity, their goals, and length of stay outside Russia" to be decided by the president "in accordance with the Constitution." The decision was taken after Russia recognized the breakaway Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics in eastern Ukraine.