Russian President Orders Peacekeeping Mission in DPR, LPR | 21 Feb 2022 | The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia on 18 February amid an escalation on the contact line between Ukraine and the DPR and LPR, as Kiev forces intensified shelling of the Donbass region. Kiev forces continued shelling the territories of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Lugansk and Donetsk (LPR and DPR) on Monday, according to statements made by the breakaway republics' missions to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC). The shelling comes against the background of the ongoing evacuation of Donbass civilians to Russia which started on 18 February amid fears of an attack by Ukrainian forces. Around 61,000 residents of the LPR and DPR have crossed the border into Russia as part of evacuation amid escalation in eastern Ukraine.