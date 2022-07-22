Russian scientists save tongue-tied polar bear | 22 July 2022 | Russian authorities flew a team of veterinarians all the way from Moscow to save a polar bear in the remote Arctic settlement of Dikson on Thursday. The female got her tongue stuck in a can of condensed milk and was slowly starving to death. A video of the bear begging for help on the porch of a house in Dikson went viral in Russia this week. "Half her tongue was stuck in the can," Alexander Makarkin, the airport employee who recorded the video, told Russian media outlets. The bear had walked up to the porch of his house and Makarkin tried to remove the can from her mouth, capturing the moment on his cellphone camera. A team of specialists from the Moscow Zoo made the 2,730-kilometer (1,696-mile) trip to the Russian Arctic. Upon their arrival on Thursday, they quickly tranquilized the bear and gently removed the metal can from her tongue, which was severely injured. The female, whom they named "Monetka" (coin) was then given an infusion to recover her strength, and airlifted away from Dikson by helicopter.