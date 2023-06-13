Russian soldiers seize American Bradleys and German Leopard --The captured NATO hardware was abandoned by Ukrainians in battle, the Defense Ministry has claimed | 13 June 2023 | The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage which it said shows Russian troops in Zaporozhye Region inspecting NATO-supplied armor that they captured from its Ukrainian operators. The video released on Tuesday appears to show an excited Russian soldier circling several damaged pieces of equipment, including a German-made Leopard 2 main battle tank and US-produced Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. He remarked that some of their engines were still running. "This [explicit] hardware is not as scary as it seemed," the man is heard saying. The ministry, which shared the clip on social media, called the Western vehicles "our trophies" and argued that the condition in which they were found "indicates the rapid pace of the engagement and the abandonment of the battle-ready hardware by the Ukrainian armed forces." (Video)