Russian troops destroy 200 combat helicopters in Ukraine operation, top brass reports | 10 Jan 2023 | Russian forces have destroyed 200 Ukrainian combat helicopters since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday. "In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 367 warplanes, 200 helicopters, 2,856 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,460 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 972 multiple rocket launchers, 3,793 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,978 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman said. Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 50 militants in the past day, Konashenkov reported.