Russian troops destroy Western-supplied vehicles in Belgorod Region --U.S. and Polish armored cars were among the militants' documented losses | 24 May 2023 | Several American-made armored cars were among the seven vehicles documented to have been destroyed on Monday, when a unit of Ukrainian militants was defeated after trespassing into Russia's border region of Belgorod. Photos and video taken by the Russian military in the aftermath of the battle showed several abandoned, damaged or destroyed vehicles used by the Ukrainian force. Two M1151A1 Hummvee armored cars can be seen stuck in what appears to be a bomb crater, showing combat damage. Another Hummvee, the lightly armored cargo version still in desert tan color, sat on the side of the road with its tires shot out. Two of the M1224 MaxxPro armored vehicles were apparently left behind, one near a treeline and another inside a warehouse. The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle is made by the U.S. company Navistar Defense in cooperation with the Israeli Plasan Sasa.