Rutgers University makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students | 25 March 2021 | Rutgers University students will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the time they start classes in the fall, school officials announced Thursday. The New Jersey college is believed to be the first in the nation to make the shot a prerequisite for attending classes. Students will be able to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, the university said. Those who are enrolled in fully remote degree programs or online-only continuing education programs will not need to get the shot either.