Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court | 23 Sept 2020 | The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid in repose at the nation's highest court on Wednesday, commencing a three-day series of events in Washington to give people the chance to pay their respects to the liberal icon. Ginsburg, who died on Friday at the age of 87, was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, where she held her seat for 27 years. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday. She'll then become the first woman to lie in state in the Capitol on Friday and only the second Supreme Court justice to receive the rare honor.