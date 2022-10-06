'Ruth Sent Us' group hinted at targeting Supreme Court Justice Barrett's children, church --Group gave details on Barrett's routine, her children's school and family's spiritual life | 10 June 2022 | Pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us hinted at targeting protests at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett after the attempted attack on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ruth Sent Us posted a call for demonstrations at Barrett's home and church in response to speculation that she will concur with a previously leaked draft court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. A Department of Homeland Security report said the Supreme Court draft opinion has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence. On Twitter, Ruth Sent Us specifically noted the Barrett family's daily schedule and the school her children attend.